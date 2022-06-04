Karnataka man kills mother for not buying mobile, arrested

Deepak had called his father Arogyaswamy and told him that his mother had collapsed on the roadside. However, Deepak had accepted that he had killed his mother in the interrogation.



Police said that Deepak after meeting his mother had demanded she buy him a mobile phone. The victim said that she didn't have money to buy him one. The accused in a fit of rage strangled her with her saree.



After killing her, the accused had taken Rs 700 from her and had escaped from the spot.