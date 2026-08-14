Karnataka moves to regulate private use of govt premises and public spaces

Prior permission will be compulsory for conducting programmes on government premises or public property in Karnataka, chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said amid a controversy over proposed legislation regulating the use of such spaces.

His remarks followed the state Cabinet’s approval of the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to govern the use of public assets by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies.

Responding to questions on whether the Cabinet had discussed requiring the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to obtain approval for its programmes, Shivakumar said the rule would apply to everyone.

He clarified that the Cabinet had not discussed any particular organisation or institution. Political parties and other groups were already expected to inform the police and secure permission before organising public programmes, enabling the authorities to put appropriate security arrangements in place, he added.