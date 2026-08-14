Karnataka moves to regulate private use of govt premises and public spaces
Bill seeks to regulate use of government land, buildings, parks, playgrounds and roads
Prior permission will be compulsory for conducting programmes on government premises or public property in Karnataka, chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said amid a controversy over proposed legislation regulating the use of such spaces.
His remarks followed the state Cabinet’s approval of the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to govern the use of public assets by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies.
Responding to questions on whether the Cabinet had discussed requiring the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to obtain approval for its programmes, Shivakumar said the rule would apply to everyone.
He clarified that the Cabinet had not discussed any particular organisation or institution. Political parties and other groups were already expected to inform the police and secure permission before organising public programmes, enabling the authorities to put appropriate security arrangements in place, he added.
Shivakumar said the requirement would also cover events supported by the government. Citing Bengaluru’s Freedom Habba, being organised under the leadership of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, he said the festival would also need the necessary approval.
Freedom Habba is a citizen-led Independence Day celebration intended to showcase Bengaluru’s cultural diversity through music, food and a people’s parade near Vidhana Soudha.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the Bill would establish a legal framework for the responsible use of government land, buildings, parks, playgrounds, roads and other public assets while preventing their misuse.
In a post on X, Kharge questioned suggestions that the measure was intended to restrict any specific institution, association, organisation, society, union or non-governmental organisation.
The legislation has generated political debate following reports that it could prevent unregistered organisations, particularly the RSS, from holding events on public property without prior approval.
With PTI inputs