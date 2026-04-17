Karnataka: Nine from same family killed in fiery head-on crash with bus

Nine members of a single family were killed after a car allegedly collided head-on with a private bus and caught fire in Surpur taluk of Karnataka on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Shantapura Cross in Surpur taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Nayak (52) and his wife Anantha Kala (45); Sharanappa (36) and his wife Nisarga (30); their children Siddhartha (3), Advik (5) and Srinidhi (1.5); and Shashikala (30) along with her son Chandan (8), police said.

Shashikala’s other son, Virat (10), survived the crash and is undergoing treatment, officials added.