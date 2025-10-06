K'taka on alert in wake of child deaths linked to cough syrup in other states

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday confirmed that an alert has been issued across the state following reports of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the consumption of certain cough syrups.

Speaking to reporters, Rao emphasised that the specific 'substandard' syrups associated with the fatalities in other states have not been supplied in Karnataka, and no such cases have been reported in the state so far.

"We have already instructed officials to verify whether any of the products in question were sold in Karnataka. As per current information, none have entered the state," Rao said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has also directed the health department to investigate the matter. Responding to media queries, the chief minister acknowledged public concern and assured that preventive steps were being taken.

As a precautionary step, the state’s Drug Control Department is collecting and testing samples from all brands of cough syrups available in the market.

Rao added that Karnataka remains one of the leading states in the country in terms of routine drug quality testing.

Officials have also been asked to issue new guidelines concerning the administration of cough syrups to children. Parents have been urged to exercise extreme caution, particularly for children under five years of age, and to avoid unnecessary use of such medications.