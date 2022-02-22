Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons' attacked her brother

One of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court, Hazra Shifa, has alleged that Sangh Parivar goons on Monday night attacked her brother and damaged her property in Udupi.

In a series of tweets, she demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.