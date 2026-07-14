Karnataka plans green AI data centres, India's first public AI university: CM Shivakumar
State is considering data centres near Bengaluru and in coastal Karnataka as it seeks to build an AI ecosystem while addressing energy and water concerns
The Karnataka government is planning two next-generation green data centres to support artificial intelligence infrastructure and is looking to establish India's first government-backed AI university, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.
Speaking at the opening of Google I/O Connect India 2026 on Tuesday, Shivakumar said the proposed data centres were being considered near Bengaluru and in a coastal district. He also hinted at Google's possible involvement in the initiative.
"We are establishing a next-generation green data centre in a coastal district as well as one near Bengaluru. This is a big discussion which we have taken up," Shivakumar said.
Positioning Bengaluru as a major hub for AI innovation, the chief minister also announced plans for a dedicated, government-supported AI university.
"We want to lay the foundation for the first and the largest AI university by the government. We want to create and nurture an AI ecosystem that is world class," he said.
Shivakumar said Karnataka aimed to become an "AI-native state" by integrating artificial intelligence into governance and public service delivery.
"We want to create a big ecosystem where our talent is our biggest strength," he said.
The plans for green data centres come amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of the energy- and water-intensive facilities that form a critical part of AI infrastructure.
Hoskote near Bengaluru is among the locations being considered for one of the data centres. The proposed 500 MW facility could use 60 million litres per day (MLD) of secondary-treated water supplied by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and solar power from the 2,000 MW Pavagada Solar Park.
Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka is being considered as another possible location.
Shivakumar said the state wanted AI development to have a direct impact on public services and people's lives.
"AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently," he said.
The chief minister also highlighted Bengaluru's importance to Google's operations in India, noting that 12,000 of the company's 18,000 employees in the country work in the city.
The Karnataka government has also been examining a sustainable data centre policy to address the high energy and water requirements of such facilities.
In May, Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said the state was exploring technologies that could make data centres more energy efficient and reduce their environmental impact.
"There are technologies that data centres can employ which are better for the environment, which are more energy efficient and emit less heat," Kharge said.
The government has constituted a committee of senior IAS officers to prepare a report on data centres and identify suitable locations with access to renewable energy, power evacuation infrastructure and water.
The proposed green data centres and AI university form part of Karnataka's broader push to strengthen its position as a centre for artificial intelligence research, infrastructure and innovation.