Karnataka: Police inspector suspended, 3 more held over clashes during Ganpati procession

A police inspector has been suspended for dereliction of duty while three more people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence during a Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The situation in town in Mandya district, where clashes broke out between two groups following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night, 11 September has returned to normal, police said on Friday, 13 September.

Though the situation remains peaceful, additional police forces continued to be deployed in the town, where prohibitory orders prohibiting assembly of more than four people have been imposed till 14 September as a precautionary measure.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held in the case now stands at 55. The 52 people who were initially arrested have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police officials said.

A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the spot on Thursday to collect evidence.

Police Inspector Ashok Kumar posted at Nagamangala town police station was suspended on Thursday evening for dereliction of duty in connection with the clashes that broke out during the procession, Mandya Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

"The situation is peaceful here and besides the 52 people already arrested, we have secured three more people in connection with the incident. We have additional police forces deployed and prohibitory orders will be in place till September 14," he said.