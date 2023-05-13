Karnataka polls: Kumaraswamy wins but son Nikhil loses

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had appealed to the voters to support his party candidate as Nikhil Kumaraswamy can get opportunities in future.



Conceding the defeat, his father and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that he will accept the victory and defeat in the same spirit.



H.D. Kumaraswamy won against the BJP's C.P. Yogeshwar in Channapatna.