Karnataka river tragedy: Death toll climbs to 11 after another body recovered

The death toll in the devastating shellfish collection tragedy in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district rose to 11 on Monday after rescue teams recovered the body of the last missing person from the Tattehakkalu river near Bhatkal.

Officials identified the deceased as Mahadev Nayak, who had gone missing after members of an extended family entered the river at Alvekodi to collect shellfish.

The body was recovered during a joint search operation carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue personnel led by noted coastal rescuer Eshwar Malpe.

Ten bodies had already been recovered on Sunday, while three others were rescued by local residents shortly after the incident.

The victims were all members of the same family from Sharadahole in Padushirali village near Shirali in Bhatkal taluk.