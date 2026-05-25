Karnataka river tragedy: Death toll climbs to 11 after another body recovered
Officials identify the deceased as Mahadev Nayak, who went missing while collecting shellfish in the river at Alvekodi
The death toll in the devastating shellfish collection tragedy in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district rose to 11 on Monday after rescue teams recovered the body of the last missing person from the Tattehakkalu river near Bhatkal.
Officials identified the deceased as Mahadev Nayak, who had gone missing after members of an extended family entered the river at Alvekodi to collect shellfish.
The body was recovered during a joint search operation carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue personnel led by noted coastal rescuer Eshwar Malpe.
Ten bodies had already been recovered on Sunday, while three others were rescued by local residents shortly after the incident.
The victims were all members of the same family from Sharadahole in Padushirali village near Shirali in Bhatkal taluk.
Among those killed were Lakshmi Madev Naik (38), Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (39), Malati Jattappa Naik (38), Mastamma Manjunath Naik (43), Lakshmi Annappa Naik (44), Jyoti Naik and Umesh Manjunath Naik, among others.
According to officials, a group of 14 family members had entered the Tattehakkalu river on Sunday to collect shellfish — a common practice in coastal Karnataka when water levels recede.
Police said the group is believed to have unknowingly ventured into a deeper section of the river, where several members were swept into dangerous waters, triggering the mass drowning.
Karwar deputy commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya said NDRF teams and local police launched a large-scale rescue operation immediately after receiving information about the incident.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the tragedy and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
“I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident near Tattehakkalu coast in Bhatkal where members of the same family drowned while collecting shellfish. This is an extremely unfortunate and painful incident,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Karnataka’s coastal belt and renewed concerns over the dangers faced by villagers who enter rivers and shallow coastal areas during low tide to collect shellfish and other marine produce.
With IANS inputs
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