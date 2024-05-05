Karnataka sex scandal: Congress asks PM Modi to break his silence

The Congress on Sunday, 5 May asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his "silence" on Karnataka's alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, and asserted that its women's wing will keep raising its voice until he is brought back to India to face the law.

All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba slammed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and National Women Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma for being silent on the case.

"Today half the population of the country is demanding that Smriti Irani and Rekha Sharma break their silence," she said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed concern over the matter and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the Karnataka chief minister, asking for strict action, Lamba said.

"Prime Minister, break your silence. Until PM Modi brings Prajwal Revanna from Germany and hands him over to the Karnataka government, Mahila Congress will raise its voice from every corner of the country. Not only us, half the population of the country (women) will ask you questions," she said.

"Mahila Congress will 'gherao' PM Modi everywhere, because we are not afraid of your power and police machinery," she said.

Lamba said a BJP leader had written a letter to the Karnataka BJP state president informing him about Prajwal Ravanna's involvement in the "mass rape case."

The BJP already knew about thousands of his "obscene" videos, she claimed.