Shivakumar urges private schools to adopt govt schools in rural Karnataka

Karnataka plans to link 2,000 government schools with private institutions under its 'Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari' initiative.

Shivakumar urges private schools to contribute teachers, computers, laboratory equipment and transport based on their financial capacity.

Initiative aims to improve rural education and reduce pressure on Bengaluru by bringing quality schooling closer to villages.

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday, 4 November appealed to private school managements to adopt government schools in rural areas or partner with the state government in improving their infrastructure and quality of education.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari' (our school, our responsibility) programme, Shivakumar said the government initially aimed to link 1,000 state-run schools with private institutions, with a broader target of covering 2,000 schools.

"Our government has introduced a new Corporate Social Responsibility policy. The managements of all private schools in the state should adopt government schools in rural areas or join hands with us in developing them," he said, addressing CSR representatives of private school managements.

He said the initiative sought to bring children from rural and private schools together, ensuring better educational opportunities and access to quality learning for students in rural areas.

"We are planning to link a total of 2,000 government schools with private ones. We have divided the 6,000 panchayats into three categories. Initially, our target is to cover 1,000 government schools. This is only the beginning. Our efforts will yield good results in four to five years," he said.

Shivakumar said private institutions would be free to choose the government schools they wished to adopt and contribute according to their financial capacity.