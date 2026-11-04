K’taka sugarcane farmers set deadline, threaten massive jail bharo agitation

Karnataka sugarcane farmers set a 1 pm Wednesday deadline, demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne and threatening to intensify their jail bharo agitation

Farmers rejected sugar factories' offer of Rs 3,500 per tonne, seeking an additional Rs 1,000 per tonne subsidy from the state government

Protests have spread to Mysuru and Mandya, with farmers planning a Bengaluru convention on 6 November and further agitation during the winter session

Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka's Belagavi district have issued a fresh ultimatum to the state government, demanding an announcement on remunerative prices for their produce by 1 pm on Wednesday. They have warned of intensifying their 'jail bharo' agitation and launching large-scale protests if their demands are not met.

The fresh deadline comes after two rounds of discussions held on Tuesday by Public Works Department Minister and Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi failed to resolve the deadlock between sugar factory owners and farmers.

Amid growing tensions, Jarkiholi is scheduled to hold another round of talks with sugar factory owners on Wednesday in an effort to reach a settlement.

The meeting is considered crucial as farmer leaders have made it clear that they will not withdraw their agitation without a satisfactory price announcement. Sugar factory owners have reportedly offered Rs 3,500 per tonne, but farmers have rejected the proposal.

The farmers are demanding Rs 4,500 per tonne from sugar factories, along with an additional Rs 1,000 per tonne as subsidy from the state government, taking their total demand to Rs 5,500 per tonne.

Farmer leader Choonappa Poojari said repeated meetings would serve little purpose without a concrete decision. Rejecting the factory owners' offer, he reiterated the demand for a Rs 1,000-per-tonne government subsidy.

He warned that the government would face intensified protests if it continued to ignore the farmers' demands. He also threatened a major agitation during the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Legislature if the issue remained unresolved.

The agitation has also gathered momentum in other parts of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Mandya districts.