Karnataka drought situation ‘extremely serious’, Centre's relief memorandum due in 2 days

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the drought situation across large parts of the state remained “extremely serious”, with an estimated 82% loss in food production and worsening shortages of fodder and drinking water.

The state government is preparing a third memorandum seeking drought-relief funds from the Centre and is expected to submit it within the next two days, Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, told reporters. He said the government was using its own resources to provide relief without waiting for central assistance.

Parameshwara said he had visited several drought-hit areas, including parts of North Karnataka, and interacted with farmers to assess the situation. Although some areas had received rainfall recently, the severity of the drought had not eased across much of the state, he added.

Food production had suffered an estimated 82% loss, while fodder availability for livestock had declined and drinking water shortages had become increasingly serious, he said.

The state was supplying drinking water through tankers and hired private borewells in several areas. However, the situation could worsen if existing water sources dried up, making it difficult to sustain tanker supplies, he added.

The drought-hit areas had been identified and crop losses assessed in accordance with the Union government's prescribed guidelines, Parameshwara said. The state was seeking assistance under the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on the basis of these assessments.

“The third memorandum seeking drought relief is being prepared and is expected to be ready within the next two days. It will then be submitted to the union government,” he said.

Parameshwara had recently said that 226 taluks in Karnataka had been declared drought-hit, with estimated losses likely to exceed Rs 60,000 crore.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would decide whether to lead a delegation to the Centre or nominate the deputy chief minister or another group to submit the memorandum, Parameshwara said.

The chief minister had earlier proposed taking an all-party delegation to the Centre. However, differences among Opposition parties over participating in it had necessitated further discussions, he added.

Urging the Centre to release the required assistance, Parameshwara said the funds would provide relief to farmers and others affected by the drought.

“The state government is not waiting for central funds. We are using our own resources to undertake drought-relief measures and address drinking water shortages,” he said.

Deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officers were monitoring the situation at the district level, while tankers and private borewells were being deployed wherever necessary, he added.