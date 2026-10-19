Karnataka drought situation ‘extremely serious’, Centre's relief memorandum due in 2 days
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara says fodder and drinking water shortages are worsening, while the state seeks central assistance for drought-hit areas
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the drought situation across large parts of the state remained “extremely serious”, with an estimated 82% loss in food production and worsening shortages of fodder and drinking water.
The state government is preparing a third memorandum seeking drought-relief funds from the Centre and is expected to submit it within the next two days, Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, told reporters. He said the government was using its own resources to provide relief without waiting for central assistance.
Parameshwara said he had visited several drought-hit areas, including parts of North Karnataka, and interacted with farmers to assess the situation. Although some areas had received rainfall recently, the severity of the drought had not eased across much of the state, he added.
Food production had suffered an estimated 82% loss, while fodder availability for livestock had declined and drinking water shortages had become increasingly serious, he said.
The state was supplying drinking water through tankers and hired private borewells in several areas. However, the situation could worsen if existing water sources dried up, making it difficult to sustain tanker supplies, he added.
The drought-hit areas had been identified and crop losses assessed in accordance with the Union government's prescribed guidelines, Parameshwara said. The state was seeking assistance under the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on the basis of these assessments.
“The third memorandum seeking drought relief is being prepared and is expected to be ready within the next two days. It will then be submitted to the union government,” he said.
Parameshwara had recently said that 226 taluks in Karnataka had been declared drought-hit, with estimated losses likely to exceed Rs 60,000 crore.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would decide whether to lead a delegation to the Centre or nominate the deputy chief minister or another group to submit the memorandum, Parameshwara said.
The chief minister had earlier proposed taking an all-party delegation to the Centre. However, differences among Opposition parties over participating in it had necessitated further discussions, he added.
Urging the Centre to release the required assistance, Parameshwara said the funds would provide relief to farmers and others affected by the drought.
“The state government is not waiting for central funds. We are using our own resources to undertake drought-relief measures and address drinking water shortages,” he said.
Deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officers were monitoring the situation at the district level, while tankers and private borewells were being deployed wherever necessary, he added.
Parameshwara also alleged that the Centre had not released funds for works under the VB-G RAM G scheme, forcing Karnataka to continue financing them from its own resources.
“The state government is spending around Rs 1,250 crore solely to provide Rs 2,500 each to farmers as drought relief,” he said.
Political controversy
On the ongoing sting operation controversy and the political allegations and counter-allegations surrounding it, Parameshwara said the developments were “certainly not healthy”.
He urged those holding responsible positions, including Union ministers, to consider the consequences of their statements, referring to H D Kumaraswamy.
Public allegations involving chief ministers, former chief ministers and other senior political leaders were creating an unpleasant situation, he said, calling for restraint in public statements.
“It would be better not to continue discussing the issue extensively in public. Restraint is preferable to repeated reactions,” he said.
Asked whether the controversy was affecting the government's image, Parameshwara said the chief minister and other members of the government would discuss how to protect its dignity and communicate the facts to the public.
He said allegations should not prompt immediate public reactions every time and that any necessary action would be taken within the framework of the law. State home minister Priyank Kharge was taking the necessary steps, and the chief minister had also spoken on the matter, he added.
Speculation over chief minister's post
Asked about speculation that a Dalit leader could become chief minister during the current term, with his own name and those of Priyank Kharge and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge being mentioned, Parameshwara said he had no information about such a move.
“If I myself do not know about it, how has the media come to know? There must at least be some basis for any discussion. It is not right to create speculation without any basis,” he said.
Responding to Union minister H D Kumaraswamy's statements about returning to state politics and the BJP and JD(S) coming to power in 2028, Parameshwara said the electoral outcome could not be predicted in advance.
“No one can predict today who will come to power in 2028. The people of Karnataka will decide that,” he said.
He added that Kumaraswamy was free to return to state politics if he wished, saying no one could prevent another person from participating in politics.