Karnataka faces severe drought, power and water shortage: CM Shivakumar

Karnataka is staring at a severe shortage of drinking water and electricity amid a worsening drought, with the government exploring ways to increase thermal power generation and procure additional supplies through the national grid, chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday, 14 September.

Speaking to reporters in his hometown Kanakapura, Shivakumar said drought had already been declared in 100 taluks and the process of extending the declaration to other areas was underway in accordance with prescribed norms.

"Groundwater levels have fallen drastically this year and crops have been destroyed. In many places, crops could not even be cultivated. Going forward, the situation indicates that there could be a severe shortage of drinking water and electricity," he said.

The chief minister said the state's electricity demand had crossed 19,000 MW the previous week, forcing the government to purchase power at Rs 11-13 per unit during evening peak hours. "I have asked our energy minister K.J. George to discuss this extensively and speak to neighbouring states about what needs to be done," he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was facing growing demands from investors for water, electricity and land. The government was considering increasing thermal power generation and sourcing electricity from coal-producing regions, he added.