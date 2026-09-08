Karnataka cuts Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu by nearly 57 per cent

Karnataka has sharply reduced the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs following a decline in rainfall and inflows across the river’s upper catchment areas.

The combined discharge fell to 5,200 cubic feet per second from 11,983 cusecs a day earlier. The decline of 6,783 cusecs amounts to a reduction of nearly 57 per cent within a day.

The fall in releases is significant for Tamil Nadu, as water flowing downstream contributes to storage at the Mettur Dam and supports irrigation across the Cauvery delta. Farmers in the region depend on timely supplies for standing crops and seasonal cultivation.

The Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, commonly known as KRS, is located at Srirangapatna in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Its catchment extends across Kodagu district and parts of Kerala’s Wayanad region.

Rainfall has stopped in Kodagu, resulting in a steady decline in inflows into the reservoir. By Monday morning, the water level at KRS stood at 106.84 feet against its full reservoir level of 124.80 feet.