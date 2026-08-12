Cauvery waters: Karnataka to ensure no injustice to state, says minister

Karnataka is considering challenging in the Supreme Court the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) direction to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy saying the quantity would be difficult for the state to spare.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs daily from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the direction.

Reddy said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and he had discussed the order with lawyers in Delhi and irrigation experts in Karnataka and were examining the state's options.

"Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and I have held a detailed discussion on the order. We have spoken to our advocates in Delhi and irrigation experts in the state. Earlier, we were told to release 3,500 cusecs, which was okay, but now we are told to release 12,000 cusecs per day for 15 days. That amounts to 16 TMC, which will be too costly for us. It is not right," Reddy said.

He said Karnataka would have had fewer difficulties if it had been asked to release a smaller quantity, given the state's water availability.

"This is too high a quantity," he said.

Reddy said the monsoon had not been satisfactory in Karnataka's old Mysuru region and claimed that Tamil Nadu had adequate water in its reservoirs. He also said Karnataka's groundwater situation was more difficult.