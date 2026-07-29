Karnataka to hold all-party meet after panel directs Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has proposed convening an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the state to release water to Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday.

The CWRC on Tuesday directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs of water at Biligundlu from July 29 for 15 days, amounting to the release of around 4 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water.

Parameshwara said the state was facing an acute shortage of water and was not in a position to release water even as drinking water needs remained a priority.

"The Chief Minister has proposed to call an all-party meeting on this. Such issues keep arising. When water is available, they (Tamil Nadu) need not ask; we release it. Whether it was last year or the year before, we released more water than what was allocated to them," he told reporters.

Questioning the committee's direction, he said, "When the situation this time is such that we don't even have enough drinking water, how justified is it to ask us to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs? When we have water, we will release it; there is no issue."

Parameshwara said the government would take an appropriate decision after consultations.

He said the issue could also figure in discussions if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visits Bengaluru on August 3, though the visit is yet to be confirmed.

"If he comes, we will discuss the issue with him too," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Parameshwara said Chief Minister Shivakumar was holding consultations with legal experts and the state's legal team on Wednesday to decide the next course of action.

He said senior advocate Mohan Katarki, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and others had discussed the issue during a recent meeting with Karnataka MPs in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the BJP accused the Congress government of failing to effectively present Karnataka's case before the CWRC and urged the state not to release water to Tamil Nadu.