Karnataka to hold all-party meet after panel directs Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu
Deputy CM says state faces drinking water shortage, government to decide next course after consultations
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has proposed convening an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the state to release water to Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday.
The CWRC on Tuesday directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs of water at Biligundlu from July 29 for 15 days, amounting to the release of around 4 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water.
Parameshwara said the state was facing an acute shortage of water and was not in a position to release water even as drinking water needs remained a priority.
"The Chief Minister has proposed to call an all-party meeting on this. Such issues keep arising. When water is available, they (Tamil Nadu) need not ask; we release it. Whether it was last year or the year before, we released more water than what was allocated to them," he told reporters.
Questioning the committee's direction, he said, "When the situation this time is such that we don't even have enough drinking water, how justified is it to ask us to maintain a flow of 3,500 cusecs? When we have water, we will release it; there is no issue."
Parameshwara said the government would take an appropriate decision after consultations.
He said the issue could also figure in discussions if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visits Bengaluru on August 3, though the visit is yet to be confirmed.
"If he comes, we will discuss the issue with him too," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Parameshwara said Chief Minister Shivakumar was holding consultations with legal experts and the state's legal team on Wednesday to decide the next course of action.
He said senior advocate Mohan Katarki, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and others had discussed the issue during a recent meeting with Karnataka MPs in New Delhi.
On Tuesday, the BJP accused the Congress government of failing to effectively present Karnataka's case before the CWRC and urged the state not to release water to Tamil Nadu.
The party also asked the government to challenge the committee's direction before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and convene an all-party meeting.
Parameshwara said protests by farmers and organisations in Mandya and neighbouring regions over the proposed release of water were understandable.
"Farmers are worried about the release of water when there is no adequate supply. They may apprehend that the government will agree to release the available water. Hence, they are protesting. Ultimately, the government will make a decision," he said.
On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's reported letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project, Parameshwara said the issue would ultimately be decided by the courts.
"Let them write. The Prime Minister is not above the court. Whatever the court says is final," he said.
He added that the court had observed that Karnataka could build a dam within its territory as long as it released Tamil Nadu's allocated share of water.
The proposed Mekedatu project envisages the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district for drinking water supply and power generation. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, arguing that it could adversely affect the state's water share.
Responding to the BJP's criticism of a possible meeting between Shivakumar and Joseph Vijay, Parameshwara said dialogue between neighbouring states was part of India's federal framework.
"What is the BJP's problem if neighbouring states want to resolve the issue? Do they want states to keep fighting? It seems to be their policy," he said.