Karnataka deputy CM urges PM to roll back NEET, restore state CETs for medical admissions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to roll back the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and restore transparent, merit-based state Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for medical admissions.

In his letter, Parameshwara expressed concern over the alleged NEET paper leak and the handling of student protests in Delhi, saying the developments had shaken public confidence in the examination system. He urged the Centre to restore trust in competitive examinations, protect democratic dissent and undertake wide-ranging reforms in higher education.

The Deputy Chief Minister sought the rollback of NEET in favour of state CETs, compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy, relief for those injured during protests, a time-bound inquiry into the alleged paper leak and police action, and the launch of a national mission to restore faith in India's education system.

"I write to you today with profound concern, not merely as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka or as the Minister entrusted with the aspirations of millions of young Indians, but as a citizen deeply invested in the future of our democracy," Parameshwara, who also holds the Sports and Youth Empowerment portfolio, said in the letter.

He said examinations represent years of sacrifice, hard work and hope for millions of students and their families, and any compromise in their credibility amounted to a breach of trust between the State and the country's youth.

Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak, Parameshwara said the controversy had deeply affected students and parents across the country, making it imperative for the government to take credible corrective measures.