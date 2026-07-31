Cauvery row: Karnataka CM asks TN counterpart Vijay to defer Bengaluru visit

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said he had requested Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru, citing heightened tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the need to maintain peace between the two states.

Addressing a press conference alongside deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Shivakumar said he had spoken to Vijay and urged him to defer the 3 August visit, during which the Tamil Nadu chief minister was expected to be accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

Shivakumar said the request was made after consultations with his Cabinet colleagues, adding that the current atmosphere was not conducive for a meeting between the two leaders.

He said there was a possibility of protests or slogan-shouting during the visit, which would be inappropriate for a visiting Chief Minister. According to Shivakumar, the meeting should instead be held once the situation becomes more cordial.