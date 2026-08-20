Southern states raise delimitation, Cauvery issues at Amit Shah-led council meet
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar seeks 1971 census basis and 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha seats; Tamil Nadu and Karnataka leaders discuss Mekedatu and Cauvery
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Kovalam near Chennai, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar raised concerns over the upcoming delimitation exercise and called for safeguards to protect the political representation of southern states.
Shivakumar urged the council to adopt a resolution asking the Union government to use the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation, retain the Lok Sabha’s existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years and accommodate women’s reservation within those seats.
He argued that southern states should not be penalised for successfully implementing population-control measures.
“We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” he said.
Shivakumar said the southern states had responded to the country’s call for population stabilisation and should not lose political representation because of that.
“I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected,” he said.
He also linked delimitation to the implementation of women’s reservation, saying it should not be delayed because of a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies.
Shivakumar called for the Lok Sabha’s strength to remain fixed at 543 seats for 25 years, with women’s reservation accommodated within the existing number.
Shivakumar called for the Lok Sabha’s strength to remain fixed at 543 seats for 25 years, with women’s reservation accommodated within the existing number.
Mekedatu and Cauvery issues
The meeting also brought Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s long-running Cauvery dispute and the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir into focus.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was seated next to Shivakumar at the meeting and spoke with him against the backdrop of disagreements over the Cauvery river and the Mekedatu project.
Tamil Nadu has opposed the proposed reservoir, arguing that it would harm the state’s interests.
Shivakumar, however, said the project would benefit farmers in both states and Puducherry.
“While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you,” he said.
The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, as well as the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Shivakumar later said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss shared priorities and issues affecting the development and interests of the southern region. He said Karnataka remained committed to working with neighbouring states to strengthen the region.
Leaders interact on sidelines
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on the sidelines of the council meeting.
Sharing photographs on X, Satheesan said he had a “key interaction” with Vijay, with Keralam Industries and Information Technology Minister P K Kunhalikutty also present.
The meeting was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, ministers and senior officials from the southern states and focused on inter-state and national issues.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also felicitated Shah during the meeting.