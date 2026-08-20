Southern states raise delimitation, Cauvery issues at Amit Shah-led council meet

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Kovalam near Chennai, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar raised concerns over the upcoming delimitation exercise and called for safeguards to protect the political representation of southern states.

Shivakumar urged the council to adopt a resolution asking the Union government to use the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation, retain the Lok Sabha’s existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years and accommodate women’s reservation within those seats.

He argued that southern states should not be penalised for successfully implementing population-control measures.

“We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice,” he said.

Shivakumar said the southern states had responded to the country’s call for population stabilisation and should not lose political representation because of that.

“I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected,” he said.

He also linked delimitation to the implementation of women’s reservation, saying it should not be delayed because of a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies.

Shivakumar called for the Lok Sabha’s strength to remain fixed at 543 seats for 25 years, with women’s reservation accommodated within the existing number.

Shivakumar called for the Lok Sabha’s strength to remain fixed at 543 seats for 25 years, with women’s reservation accommodated within the existing number.