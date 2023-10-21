Karnataka to purchase 5,600 more buses following the success of Shakti scheme of free travel for women

Spurred by the huge response and public appreciation for the Shakti scheme that provides free travel for women across the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to purchase 5,600 buses for the state road transport corporation.

According to a statement issued by the CM's office, the Chief Minister said Rs 500 crore has been provided in the state budget for acquiring new buses, and therefore ordered that the purchase process be completed soon.

There has been a 15 per cent increase in the number of passengers travelling by State Road Transport Corporation buses since the launch of the Shakti Scheme.

The CM also said that additional schedules and buses should be announced to provide passengers with better services.