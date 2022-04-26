Karnataka to witness Covid peak after June: Health Minister

Fears of the looming fourth wave have led to concerns over new restrictions being imposed on Ramzan festivities.



Authorities are contemplating more restrictions after the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday.



According to Sudhakar, the present virus is mutant and it is said that it is a sub lineage of Omicron virus.



An official report is yet to come from the lab in this connection, he said, adding that the number of cases in Karnataka are very less as compared to other states.



It is not correct to say the fourth wave has arrived, the Minister added.



He underlined that deaths and hospitalisations could be prevented only because of vaccination.