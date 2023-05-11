Karnataka witnesses 'record' 73.19 pc voter turnout in Assembly elections, says EC sharing final count

Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the Assembly polls which election officials on Thursday termed a record, while sharing the final figures.

Voting took place on Wednesday to elect representatives to the 224-member House.

"Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19 per cent," said the Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka.

While Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 per cent; the lowest was in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 52.33 per cent, the official data showed.