Karnataka youth arrested for indulging in communal flare up using foreign SIM

Ajmal had created four fake Instagram accounts, one of them under the name of 'mari_gudi_5', and posted objectionable and inciting messages which would challenge communal harmony in the society, the police said.



He was also on Twitter and WhatsApp groups which spread communal hatred.



Investigations have revealed that he also had connections with organisations that indulged in anti-social activities.



Since one year, the accused has been actively posting objectionable and provoking posts on his social media handles, whenever a sensitive situation prevailed in the state.