Karnataka govt continues demand for complete drought relief package from Centre

Karnataka's Congress government staged a protest on Sunday, 28 April, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, against the Central government over drought relief.

The protest was led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM and Karnataka Congress president D. K. Shivakumar. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, cabinet ministers and prominent leaders also took part in the protest.

Shivakumar stated that the "struggle will not end here." The state had given a memorandum over drought in September 2023. From September till date, the state has incurred a further Rs 50,000 crore worth of damages. "No one has got work and the Centre has not given funds under NAREGA. This has to be released," he said.