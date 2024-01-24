Karpoori Thakur (1924-1988): An ‘honest’ leader rooted to people

Conferring the Bharat Ratna 36 years after his death on the former chief minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur and barely three months before the Lok Sabha election is certainly dictated partly by political considerations. Nothing however can detract from the fact that he was truly a remarkable leader and much ahead of his time.

He was the chief minister of Bihar who introduced old age pension in 1971, made education up to matriculation free in 1977, enforced prohibition in the state and reduced surcharge on small holdings of land. In 1971 the government headed by him implemented the reservation formula recommended by the Mungeri Lal Commission for backward and most backward communities, besides women and upper castes almost 20 years before the Mandal Commission was implemented.

Karpoori Thakur, twice the chief minister of the state, never completed a full term in office and spent just about three years in office, two years and six months as chief minister. That did not affect him or his stature though. He was a restless man and worked tirelessly as an MLA, MP, minister or as the leader of the opposition.

When he suddenly passed away in 1988 after a short illness at the age of just 64, he was the leader of the opposition; and old-timers still recall the instruction that the Congress chief minister Bindeshwari Dubey had left with the bureaucrats. If Karpoori Ji reached out to them for anything, they were told, they should first do it and then inform him, if necessary. Such was the trust between the two.