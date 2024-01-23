Bihar OBC leader Karpoori Thakur gets Bharat Ratna—just in time for Lok Sabha polls?

Months before the Lok Sabha polls, Karpoori Thakur—prominent socialist, OBC leader and former chief minister of Bihar—has been awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously.

Rashtrapati Bhavan and the PMO both announced the award today, 23 January, the eve of his 100th birth anniversary.

Born in Samastipur, Bihar, Thakur served two terms as chief minister and was widely known as 'jan-nayak' for his advocacy of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

A trailblazer in mobilising these communities, he played a pivotal role in securing 26 per cent reservation for them in Bihar's government services in November 1978.