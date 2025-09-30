Karur stampede: Didn't visit since it would lead to 'unusual' situation, says Vijay
NDA delegation led by BJP MP Hema Malini descends on tragedy site
Days after the stampede at his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur claimed 41 lives on 27 September, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay offered a defence on Tuesday for staying away from the affected area, while an NDA team led by BJP MP Hema Malini made the politically charged trip to Karur to meet victims and probe the disaster.
Meanwhile, two TVK office bearers were on Tuesday sentenced to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with the stampede. The party's Karur West district secretary V.P. Mathiyalagan and Karur Central district secretary Kasi Pounraj were named in the FIR and remanded to judicial custody. TVK state general-secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general-secretary Nirmal Kumar are also named in the FIR but are yet to be arrested, police said.
In a video message released via his social media, Vijay said he had avoided visiting Karur immediately because his presence would create an “unusual situation”. He insisted he bore no blame and predicted that the “truth behind the fatal incident” would soon emerge. He also challenged Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, arguing that the CM could act against him, but not touch his party colleagues.
“I didn’t visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon,” he said, adding that he had “never faced such a painful situation” in his life. “I did not do any wrong; my political journey will continue with renewed vigour,” he affirmed.
The timing and tone of Vijay’s message came amid robust criticism from many quarters for his absence and delayed response. An FIR against his party functionaries — lodged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide and endangering life — alleges that he deliberately arrived late at Velusamypuram, aggravating crowd restlessness, and that security arrangements were inadequate.
Into that combustible atmosphere stepped the NDA’s eight-member fact-finding delegation led by Hema Malini, which arrived in Karur on Tuesday. Their stated mission: to assess the circumstances that led to the tragedy, visit hospitals and the homes of victims, and compile a report for the BJP leadership.
At the site, Malini raised questions about administrative and organisational failures, alleging that something “fishy” may have occurred — citing, among other issues, a suspicious power cut during the rally. She also criticised the choice of such a small venue for a star of Vijay’s stature and questioned how safety protocols were approved in the first place.
Anurag Thakur, a delegation member, backed calls for an impartial, possibly Supreme Court-monitored inquiry. He demanded answers on organisational accountability, intelligence failures and the role of local officials.
Meanwhile in Karur, hospitals were stretched as the injured were admitted en masse. Many remain under treatment; some in critical condition. Local officials say the medical infrastructure was under tremendous strain.
Politically, the tragedy has intensified the standoff. DMK leaders insist Vijay must accept responsibility for the organisational lapses, while opposition parties accuse the ruling state machinery of negligence or worse. The BJP and TVK cadres have traded barbs over blame, motive, and escalation.
Vijay’s rhetorical strategy remains one of defiance and victimhood: “You may do anything to me,” he said, but implied that targeting his cadre would cross a red line. He lamented the ordeal as the most excruciating moment in his life, expressed gratitude for public affection, and urged calm as investigations unfold.
But the addition of the NDA’s delegation — especially with a high-profile figure like Hema Malini at its head — ramps up the pressure. The optics are unmistakable: the mess is now a national stage. As questions cascade — about timing, planning, crowd control and organisational responsibility — Vijay’s political persona will be tested not just by his words, but by how much dirt is dug up in the name of “truth”.
