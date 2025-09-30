TVK district secretary held over deadly stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally
Mathyiyalagan, one of three senior party office-bearers named in the First Information Report (FIR), was taken into custody near the Karur–Dindigul border
Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has come under increased scrutiny after Karur West district secretary V P Mathyiyalagan was arrested in connection with the stampede that claimed at least 41 lives during the party president’s rally on 27 September.
Police confirmed on Monday night that Mathyiyalagan, one of three senior party office-bearers named in the First Information Report (FIR), was taken into custody near the Karur–Dindigul border.
TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar have also been booked.
The FIR accuses the three functionaries of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, endangering life, and disobedience to lawful orders under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
They also face charges under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.
According to the police complaint, the tragedy unfolded when TVK chief Vijay allegedly arrived late at the rally venue in Velusamypuram, Karur district, sparking restlessness among the large crowd.
Despite police warnings about overcrowding, party organisers reportedly failed to regulate their cadres.
“Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, disregarding safety, fell on the crowd below. Many people choked in the chaos, creating an abnormal situation,” the FIR states.
The death toll rose to 41 on Monday after a 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
Over 60 others were injured in the crush, prompting widespread calls for stricter crowd management at political gatherings in the state.
With PTI Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines