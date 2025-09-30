TVK district secretary held over deadly stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has come under increased scrutiny after Karur West district secretary V P Mathyiyalagan was arrested in connection with the stampede that claimed at least 41 lives during the party president’s rally on 27 September.

Police confirmed on Monday night that Mathyiyalagan, one of three senior party office-bearers named in the First Information Report (FIR), was taken into custody near the Karur–Dindigul border.

TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar have also been booked.

The FIR accuses the three functionaries of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, endangering life, and disobedience to lawful orders under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They also face charges under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.