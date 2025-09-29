Karur stampede FIR alleges Vijay’s deliberate delay led to overcrowding

Actor-turned-politician and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) leader Vijay 'deliberately' arrived late at a rally in Velusamypuram situated in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, triggering a stampede that has now claimed at least 41 lives and left over 60 injured, claims the FIR.

While the FIR does not explicitly name Vijay, it has been filed against three TVK office-bearers: Karur district secretary Mathyiyalagan, state general secretary Bussy N. Anand and state joint secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar. The report alleges that Vijay held unauthorised roadshows en route to Velusamypuram, with his vehicle coming to a halt amidst the gathered crowd.

According to the FIR, TVK functionaries failed to control the crowd or follow police advisories regarding the risk of overcrowding.

"Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, by throwing caution to the wind, fell on people standing below, and as a result, many choked, leading to an abnormal situation," police stated in the FIR.

The death toll rose to 41 on 29 September, Monday, following the death of a 60-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.

As per the FIR, Vijay entered Karur district around 4:45 p.m. via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam, areas bordering the district. "Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places," the document stated.

The FIR further noted that additional receptions, held in violation of permissions, led to further delays. Vijay eventually arrived at the Velusamypuram junction by 7 p.m.

"Vijay's campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot," the FIR added.