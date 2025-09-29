Karur stampede FIR alleges Vijay’s deliberate delay led to overcrowding
According to the charges, TVK functionaries failed to control the crowd or to follow police advisories
Actor-turned-politician and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) leader Vijay 'deliberately' arrived late at a rally in Velusamypuram situated in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, triggering a stampede that has now claimed at least 41 lives and left over 60 injured, claims the FIR.
While the FIR does not explicitly name Vijay, it has been filed against three TVK office-bearers: Karur district secretary Mathyiyalagan, state general secretary Bussy N. Anand and state joint secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar. The report alleges that Vijay held unauthorised roadshows en route to Velusamypuram, with his vehicle coming to a halt amidst the gathered crowd.
According to the FIR, TVK functionaries failed to control the crowd or follow police advisories regarding the risk of overcrowding.
"Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, by throwing caution to the wind, fell on people standing below, and as a result, many choked, leading to an abnormal situation," police stated in the FIR.
The death toll rose to 41 on 29 September, Monday, following the death of a 60-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.
As per the FIR, Vijay entered Karur district around 4:45 p.m. via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam, areas bordering the district. "Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places," the document stated.
The FIR further noted that additional receptions, held in violation of permissions, led to further delays. Vijay eventually arrived at the Velusamypuram junction by 7 p.m.
"Vijay's campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot," the FIR added.
Police inspector G. Mathialagan, who filed the report, said he and the deputy superintendent of police had warned the three TVK office-bearers— Mathiazhagan, Anand and Nirmal Kumar — of the dangers posed by the swelling crowd.
The three individuals have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 125 (endangering the life of others), and Section 223 (disobedience to order). They also face charges under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.
"The functionaries were warned about the uncontrollable crowd and creating unnecessary expectation and abnormal circumstances that could lead to suffocation, grievous injury, and death. The crowd had become uncontrollable by police personnel deployed for security purposes," the FIR stated.
It further alleged that the TVK organisers "did not heed the warnings and indulged in abnormal activities. Cadres were not stopped by office-bearers from sitting on tin sheets in front of shops and tree branches as well."
The report also suggested that the delay in Vijay’s arrival was "deliberately" orchestrated to demonstrate the party's popularity by showcasing a large turnout. As a result, many attendees, who had been waiting for hours under the scorching sun without water, became exhausted and dehydrated.
According to police, the crowd’s fatigue, the lack of drinking water, and the absence of medical facilities significantly worsened the situation.
Following the tragedy, TVK sources confirmed that Vijay was advised not to visit the government hospital due to concerns that his presence could attract crowds and disrupt medical services.
"Initially, he had planned to visit the injured and console them, but was informed that his presence might cause further crowding," a senior TVK leader said.
