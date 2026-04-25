Kasaragod child marriage case: court orders probe, four booked

A court in Kerala has ordered a police investigation into a suspected child marriage in the Thrikkaripur area of Kasaragod district, leading to four individuals being booked under relevant provisions of law.

Acting on directions from the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Hosdurg, the Chandera Police registered a case after receiving a report from the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer. The report indicated prima facie evidence that a 16-year-old girl was married to a 28-year-old man on April 13 at a local mosque.

Those named in the case include the alleged groom, a native of Padanna currently working in South Korea; the girl’s father, who is said to have conducted the ceremony; a local elected representative; and the mosque’s secretary.

The inquiry began after Childline flagged the incident, prompting officials to investigate and submit their findings to the court, which subsequently directed police to initiate legal action.