Kasaragod child marriage case: court orders probe, four booked
Police investigate alleged wedding of minor as families deny claims and call it an engagement
A court in Kerala has ordered a police investigation into a suspected child marriage in the Thrikkaripur area of Kasaragod district, leading to four individuals being booked under relevant provisions of law.
Acting on directions from the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Hosdurg, the Chandera Police registered a case after receiving a report from the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer. The report indicated prima facie evidence that a 16-year-old girl was married to a 28-year-old man on April 13 at a local mosque.
Those named in the case include the alleged groom, a native of Padanna currently working in South Korea; the girl’s father, who is said to have conducted the ceremony; a local elected representative; and the mosque’s secretary.
The inquiry began after Childline flagged the incident, prompting officials to investigate and submit their findings to the court, which subsequently directed police to initiate legal action.
Also Read: Parental consent for consenting adults?
However, both families have denied that a marriage took place, claiming that the function was merely an engagement ceremony. Police are continuing their investigation and are gathering documentary and digital evidence, including photographs and video recordings, to determine the nature of the event.
Officials said the groom is believed to have returned to South Korea, but added that further action would be taken in accordance with the law once the facts are established.
Separately, a complaint has been submitted to the state’s Chief Secretary seeking a more detailed inquiry by a higher-level police team.
Authorities reiterated that child marriage is a punishable offence under Indian law, and the probe will focus on verifying evidence before determining the next course of action.
The case comes amid wider debate over similar issues, including a separate dispute involving a marriage that has drawn attention from authorities in multiple states and is currently under scrutiny before a national commission.
With IANS inputs
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