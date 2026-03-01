Parental consent for consenting adults?

"If any Salim changes his identity and becomes Suresh to trap innocent girls, he will be taught a lesson for life,” declared Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi while tabling amendments to the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006.

The amendments were, he explained in the Assembly on 20 February, designed to ‘protect the dignity of girls and sanatan dharma’. Sanghavi cited cases from Panchmahal, where he claimed hundreds of nikaah certificates were issued despite there being not a single Muslim or mosque in the entire district. He also claimed that similar cases had been reported from the districts of Banaskantha, Navsari and Mehsana. Independent corroboration of these claims? None.

Suggestions have been sought from the public — within a month — before final provisions are incorporated into the law, which will make parental consent mandatory for registering marriages in the state.

An Indian Express editorial (23 February 2026) was unsparing in its commentary: ‘When a government demands parental permission for consenting adults to marry, it breaches several red lines. It infringes on the private lives of citizens; undermines civil liberties; infantilises women by presuming that they are uniquely susceptible to deception and incapable of independent choice or judgement.’

A wave of conservatism and fundamentalism is sweeping through Gujarat, where the contract system of maitri karars (friendship agreements) was once sufficient for consenting adults to live together. Girls, often better educated than boys and better employed, are increasingly looking outside the clan for soulmates.

Inter-caste and inter-faith marriages are inevitable, says Prof. (retd.) Vibhuti Patil of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. “When young people study and work together, they will end up choosing their own life partners.”

If passed by the Assembly, the amendments would expect couples to submit a notarised application signed by both parties and two witnesses, along with proof of identity, Aadhaar cards, birth certificates or school-leaving certificates, a wedding invitation, photos and a declaration stating whether parents have been informed.