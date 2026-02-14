The ‘Gujarat model’ of corruption

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda has been on the move with the party’s Jan Akrosh Yatra to get a sense of the issues that people in Modi–Shah’s home state are facing. Excerpts from his conversation with Vishwadeepak:

What is the Jan Akrosh Yatra all about?

In Gujarat, the BJP has been in power for the past 35 years. When it won yet another term in 2022, people had hoped against hope that the state government, which had done little for the welfare of people in its previous terms, would finally deliver. That it would at the very least fulfil the promises it made on coming to power. After three years, those hopes too have been dashed.

When Messrs Modi and Shah moved to New Delhi in 2014, the BJP’s state leadership weakened. The bureaucrats started calling the shots, in cahoots with corrupt leaders. Corruption has become a BIG issue in the state.

The pattern is the same. The BJP government issues a tender. Bureaucrats approve it, a company owned by a BJP leader wins the bid. The bureaucrats get a cut. Everyone in power is happy and the cycle continues.

Earlier, as a Congress Legislature Party leader, I visited each and every block HQ and heard directly from the people. When I became PCC president in July 2025, I thought why not continue that programme? With that in mind, I decided to undertake a statewide tour. The ongoing Jan Akrosh Yatra is meant to reach out to the people, listen to their problems and find solutions, wherever possible.