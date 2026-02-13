Gujarat Congress flags mass Form 7 rejections, questions voter roll revision

The Gujarat unit of the Congress has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of acting in concert to undermine the electoral process, alleging large-scale irregularities in the handling of Form 7 objections during the ongoing revision of the state’s voter rolls.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda described the situation as a “well-planned conspiracy” aimed at stripping lakhs of legitimate voters of their franchise.

Form 7 applications are used to object to the inclusion of names on the electoral roll. Chavda questioned what he said were inconsistent figures released by the Election Commission regarding the number of such objections received.

“At first, the commission stated that 12,59,229 Form 7 objections had been filed. Later, it said more than 9.5 lakh were received, and finally it announced that 1,83,235 objections had been submitted. Why are these numbers changing?” he asked.

According to Chavda, only a limited number of objections had been filed until 15 January, despite the 18 January deadline for challenging allegedly bogus voters. He suggested that the sudden surge in applications pointed to coordinated action rather than a spontaneous response.

The allegations come in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral list published in December 2025, which, Chavda claimed, resulted in the deletion of around 74 lakh voters across Gujarat. He further alleged that in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency alone, more than 12 per cent of voters in the state — approximately 62 lakh individuals — had been marked as suspicious.