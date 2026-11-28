Winter tightens grip on Kashmir as Srinagar records season's coldest night
Srinagar records minus 2.4°C as fog and falling night temperatures affect parts of northern India, with colder conditions forecast
Srinagar records minus 2.4°C, its fifth consecutive coldest night of the season.
Pahalgam dips to minus 3.2°C as sub-zero temperatures grip parts of Kashmir and the Himalayan region.
Dense fog is forecast across parts of northern India, with cold-wave conditions likely in isolated areas of east Rajasthan.
Winter is tightening its grip on Kashmir, with Srinagar recording its fifth consecutive coldest night of the season at minus 2.4°C, even as falling temperatures, fog and chilly mornings are being reported across several parts of northern India.
Srinagar's minimum temperature on the night of Friday, 27 November dipped marginally from minus 2°C recorded earlier in the week, meteorological officials said on Saturday.
Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Valley, recording a minimum of minus 3.2°C, down from minus 2.8°C the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2°C.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara registered a minimum temperature of minus 1.4°C, while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 0.5°C. Several parts of the Valley were shrouded in fog.
The winter chill has also spread across other parts of northern India, with temperatures falling in the Himalayan region and fog affecting visibility across the plains. Himachal Pradesh has reported sub-zero temperatures in higher-altitude areas, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience colder conditions and frost at isolated places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh over the coming days, potentially affecting road, rail and air traffic. Parts of east Rajasthan are also likely to experience cold-wave conditions.
Delhi is expected to see chilly mornings, with minimum temperatures forecast to hover around 8–10°C, while cold and dry conditions are likely to persist across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The IMD has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till the end of November, with night temperatures likely to fall further.
With PTI inputs