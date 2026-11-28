Srinagar records minus 2.4°C, its fifth consecutive coldest night of the season.

Pahalgam dips to minus 3.2°C as sub-zero temperatures grip parts of Kashmir and the Himalayan region.

Dense fog is forecast across parts of northern India, with cold-wave conditions likely in isolated areas of east Rajasthan.

Winter is tightening its grip on Kashmir, with Srinagar recording its fifth consecutive coldest night of the season at minus 2.4°C, even as falling temperatures, fog and chilly mornings are being reported across several parts of northern India.

Srinagar's minimum temperature on the night of Friday, 27 November dipped marginally from minus 2°C recorded earlier in the week, meteorological officials said on Saturday.

Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Valley, recording a minimum of minus 3.2°C, down from minus 2.8°C the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara registered a minimum temperature of minus 1.4°C, while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 0.5°C. Several parts of the Valley were shrouded in fog.