Western disturbance may change weather across India; pollution remains severe

Meanwhile, air pollution continues to pose a serious challenge across Delhi-NCR, with air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels in several cities. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 463, while Noida registered 456 and Greater Noida reported 426. Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region have also witnessed severe pollution, with AQI readings crossing the 400 mark.

Despite the worsening air quality, the IMD has forecast largely clear skies over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, accompanied by windy conditions.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

With temperatures expected to decline further next week, winter conditions are likely to become more pronounced. Morning fog may also become more frequent as the season progresses.

While northern plains are expected to remain largely dry, parts of southern India are likely to continue receiving rainfall under the influence of a weakened cyclonic system over the region.

Cyclone Murasu, which originated over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, rainfall activity is expected to persist across parts of southern India.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe and Karaikal until 8 November. Parts of Karnataka, particularly coastal regions, may also experience continued rainfall.

Overall, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience mostly dry and clear weather in the coming days, even as the western disturbance brings scattered precipitation to the Himalayan region and rainfall continues across parts of southern India.

With IANS inputs