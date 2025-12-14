Kashmir highs see temperatures rise above freezing after snowfall

The night temperature soared 3.2°C above the seasonal norm, according to the meteorological department, while Pulwama clung to winter’s edge, registering the only sub-zero low of minus 2.7°C in the region. Srinagar and much of the valley were shrouded in a thick, ethereal fog in the early hours, lending the landscape a surreal, almost mystical air.

Other pockets of South Kashmir, including Qazigund and Kokernag, saw lows of 0.8°C, while the north Kashmir district of Kupwara settled at 1.2°C. The famed ski haven of Gulmarg registered 1.4°C, and Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, dipped to 2.4°C, hinting at the deepening chill as winter tightens its hold.

Kashmir now approaches the onset of Chillai Kalan — the 40-day period of harshest winter that begins on 21 December — when snowfall is at its peak and mercury plunges to its lowest. The meteorological department has forecast light rain or snow at scattered locations in the Valley on December 20-21, heralding the arrival of the season’s icy embrace.

With PTI inputs