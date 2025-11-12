Kashmir police steps up crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami, raids over 300 spots

Police on Wednesday intensified their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Kashmir, conducting raids at more than 300 locations linked to individuals allegedly affiliated with the banned JeI (Jamaat-e-Islami), officials said.

The large-scale searches, carried out across Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts, followed credible intelligence inputs indicating renewed attempts by JeI-linked elements to revive their activities under new fronts, officials said.

The police said the raids targeted the residences and premises of JeI members and their associates as part of a sustained operation to dismantle the terror-support structure operating at the grassroots level.

According to officials, more than 200 locations were raided in Kulgam district alone, where the police have also conducted over 400 cordon and search operations in the past four days. These operations covered the premises of overground workers, Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs), former terrorist hideouts, and sites of previous encounters.

“The ongoing crackdown is aimed at neutralising the ideological, logistical, and financial support networks that aid terrorism,” a senior officer said.