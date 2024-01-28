Kashmiri Pandits urge Centre to increase relief, job opportunities in Budget session

An association of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Friday urged the Centre to increase their monthly relief amount and allocate a new employment package featuring 5,000 jobs in Kashmir Valley during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

A Kashmiri Pandit family, without any member employed in government, currently receives a "meagre" Rs 13,000 per month for sustenance without any enhancement, with the amount having remained unchanged for a decade. Families which include government employees, however, receive no such relief.

"I request the Central government to keep a separate amount for the Kashmiri Pandit community in the forthcoming Budget. I will press for implementation of two things and will urge the finance ministry and lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha ji. There should be enhancement of relief amount to the community as early as possible in this Budget session," head of Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV) Vikram Kaul told PTI.

Expressing optimism, he hoped that the BJP government, despite a perceived lack of significant initiatives for the community, would address their demands.