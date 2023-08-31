No timeline for restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir: Centre to SC

The union government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that while the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is temporary, it could not provide a timeline for restoring its statehood.

Appearing for the union government, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, “I am unable to give an exact time period for statehood, but the UT status is temporary.”

The Supreme Court Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing a clutch of more than 20 pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, which eventually led to the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories. The bench also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Mehta repeated that the initiatives taken by the Centre to restore stability in the region are progressing and statehood would be restored based on when there is normalcy in the state.