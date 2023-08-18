Article 370: SC questions issuance of constitutional orders for J-K post 1957

"It cannot be revisited. President becomes functus officio in 1954 (after the issuance of constitution order applying most of the provisions of the Indian constitution), so far as Article 370(3) is concerned. Your lordship has expressly accepted this position," he said.

Arguing on the seventh day of hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision, Dave replied that only Article 370(1) remains so as to extend from time to time any amendments made to the Indian Constitution.

Referring to various exceptions in Article 370, CJI Chandrachud told Dave, "So, your whole argument is that Article 370 has now worked itself out, once the constituent assembly has completed its task. But, that would belie at the least by constitutional practice. Because, even after 1957 there were orders which were issued, constitutional orders progressively modifying the provisions of the Constitution in relation to the state of J-K. Which means, really speaking, Article 370 had continued to operate thereafter." He further said therefore it would not be correct to postulate that Article 370 achieved its life and that the temporary provision really assumed the state of permanence in the Indian constitutional fabric.