Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi convicted in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and DeM (Dukhtaran-e-Millat) chief Asiya Andrabi in a case under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), holding her guilty of conspiracy and terror-related offences.

Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh convicted Andrabi under Sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. The court said the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on 17 January.

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) had charged Andrabi with waging war against India through alleged hate speeches, criminal conspiracy and activities falling under the anti-terror law. Two of her associates were also named in the case.

According to the prosecution, Andrabi and her associates were involved in mobilising support for separatist causes and maintaining links with proscribed organisations, actions the agency said amounted to offences under the UAPA.