Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi convicted in UAPA case
Delhi court finds Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief guilty of conspiracy, terror-related offences; sentence on 17 January
A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and DeM (Dukhtaran-e-Millat) chief Asiya Andrabi in a case under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), holding her guilty of conspiracy and terror-related offences.
Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh convicted Andrabi under Sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. The court said the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on 17 January.
The NIA (National Investigation Agency) had charged Andrabi with waging war against India through alleged hate speeches, criminal conspiracy and activities falling under the anti-terror law. Two of her associates were also named in the case.
According to the prosecution, Andrabi and her associates were involved in mobilising support for separatist causes and maintaining links with proscribed organisations, actions the agency said amounted to offences under the UAPA.
The trial court, after examining the evidence on record, upheld the charges and ordered her conviction.
Andrabi founded the all-women separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat in 1987. She was arrested in April 2018 as part of a wider crackdown on separatist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. The organisation was subsequently banned under the UAPA.
The conviction comes after a prolonged trial in which the NIA argued that Andrabi played a key role in promoting secessionist ideology and sustaining terror-linked activities through speeches, meetings and organisational work.
With the verdict delivered, the court will now hear arguments on sentencing later this week before deciding the punishment to be awarded under the relevant provisions of the UAPA.
