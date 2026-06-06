Katra-bound train coach splits at Ludhiana station, major tragedy averted

A major rail accident was averted on Saturday after a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Special train developed a structural failure and split into two parts while departing from Ludhiana railway station, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 8.45 am on Platform No. 2 as the train began moving towards Katra.

According to railway officials, the S-2 sleeper coach suffered a structural crack near the toilet section after experiencing a jerk during the initial movement of the train. The toilet portion of the coach gave way and fixtures fell onto the tracks.

Officials said the consequences could have been far more serious had the defect occurred while the train was travelling at high speed.

The sudden jolt triggered panic among passengers, who noticed the coach tilting to one side. Fearing a derailment or possible sabotage, several passengers jumped out of the compartment.

Railway staff and police personnel rushed to the spot and safely evacuated passengers from the damaged coach.