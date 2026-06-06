Katra-bound train coach splits at Ludhiana station, major tragedy averted
Sleeper coach develops structural crack as train begins moving; passengers evacuated safely, probe ordered
A major rail accident was averted on Saturday after a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Special train developed a structural failure and split into two parts while departing from Ludhiana railway station, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 8.45 am on Platform No. 2 as the train began moving towards Katra.
According to railway officials, the S-2 sleeper coach suffered a structural crack near the toilet section after experiencing a jerk during the initial movement of the train. The toilet portion of the coach gave way and fixtures fell onto the tracks.
Officials said the consequences could have been far more serious had the defect occurred while the train was travelling at high speed.
The sudden jolt triggered panic among passengers, who noticed the coach tilting to one side. Fearing a derailment or possible sabotage, several passengers jumped out of the compartment.
Railway staff and police personnel rushed to the spot and safely evacuated passengers from the damaged coach.
The affected compartment was subsequently detached from the train and arrangements were made to replace it before the service resumed its journey to the Shri Vaishno Devi shrine town.
Technical fault suspected
Deputy Superintendent of Police, GRP (Government Railway Police), Tejpal Singh said there was no indication of sabotage and preliminary findings pointed to a technical failure.
"There are no signs of sabotage. The incident appears to be the result of a technical fault," Singh said.
Railway authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the structural failure.
The incident has raised questions about the maintenance and safety checks of passenger coaches, particularly on special trains operating during peak travel periods.
Officials said the damaged coach would be examined by technical experts as part of the inquiry.