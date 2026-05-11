One killed, over 30 injured after sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway
Tyre burst and suspected overspeeding caused the bus travelling from Fatehpur to Ludhiana to lose control and flip multiple times, police say
One person died and more than 30 others were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district in the early hours of Monday, police officials said.
The accident took place near Sarai Piparia village in the Musajhaag area at around 12.30 am. The bus was travelling from Khaga in Fatehpur district to Ludhiana in Punjab when the mishap occurred.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma, the tyre of the bus burst near the 202-kilometre mark of the expressway, causing the driver to lose control.
“The bus overturned several times, crossed the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway,” Sharma said.
A passenger identified as Anuj, 34, from Fatehpur district, died at the scene.
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Officials said more than 30 passengers suffered injuries, with six reported to be in a critical condition. They were later referred to a hospital in Bareilly for specialised treatment.
Several passengers became trapped inside the damaged vehicle following the crash. Police teams from Musajhaag, Dataganj and nearby stations, along with health department personnel and ambulance services, rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation.
Rescuers reportedly smashed windows and cut through seats to free those trapped inside the overturned coach.
The injured passengers were initially taken to nearby community health centres and the district hospital. While many sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment, six remained under medical supervision.
District magistrate Avneesh Rai said the administration was closely monitoring the condition of the injured passengers.
Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding, combined with the tyre burst, may have led to the accident, officials added.
With PTI inputs
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