One killed, over 30 injured after sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway

One person died and more than 30 others were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district in the early hours of Monday, police officials said.

The accident took place near Sarai Piparia village in the Musajhaag area at around 12.30 am. The bus was travelling from Khaga in Fatehpur district to Ludhiana in Punjab when the mishap occurred.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma, the tyre of the bus burst near the 202-kilometre mark of the expressway, causing the driver to lose control.

“The bus overturned several times, crossed the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway,” Sharma said.

A passenger identified as Anuj, 34, from Fatehpur district, died at the scene.