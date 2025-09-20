Highways that spell disaster

On 16 September, Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun got a taste of the rain-and-flood fury that had earlier devastated the upper reaches of the mountain state.

A cloudburst accompanied by heavy rain brought heavy debris and sludge in its wake into the commercial complex of IT Park. Several villages above the tourist spot of Sahastradhara and key bridges across the town were destroyed overnight.

The big tourist towns of Kullu and Manali in Himachal were also badly hit, with shops, homes, Tibetan settlements washed away, as also multiple stretches of the newly built Kullu–Manali National Highway.

The Himalayan states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been pulverised in the recent rains. The damage to roads, railway lines and bridges is extensive, with losses running into thousands of crores. In J&K alone, an estimated 12,000 kilometres of road have been destroyed. All 23 districts of downstream Punjab are reeling under floods, with much of its precious kharif crop ruined by the waters of the Beas and Ravi.

The government would have us believe that all this is due to ‘nature’s fury’. No one will deny that there is a recurring pattern of cloudbursts and landslides caused by heavy rain. But to foreground cloudbursts and glacial melt and other climate-induced phenomena has become a standard escape route for all those who profit from this reckless commercialisation of the Himalayas.

For example, the drive to increase pilgrim/ tourist inflows has led to road-widening projects in violation of all norms. The Char Dham Pariyojana — to connect the Hindu pilgrim centres of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore — is the most conspicuous example of this recklessness and venality.