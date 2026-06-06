Kaziranga is one of India’s most important refuges for raptors and storks, survey finds

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has further strengthened its reputation as a biodiversity hotspot, with a recent survey documenting a rich diversity of birds of prey and storks across its vast landscape.

The survey, conducted earlier this year and released on World Environment Day, recorded 30 species of raptors comprising 217 individual birds, alongside six species of storks with a total count of 266 individuals. The findings underscore the ecological importance of Kaziranga as a crucial habitat for both resident and migratory bird species.

The exercise was carried out by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authority in collaboration with research scholars from universities across Assam. Conducted between late February and early March, the survey covered all administrative ranges under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division and included known nesting sites identified during the current breeding season.

According to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Director Sonali Ghosh, the initiative represents another step towards strengthening science-based wildlife management and conservation planning in the protected area.

The survey highlighted the remarkable avian diversity supported by Kaziranga’s varied ecosystems, which include grasslands, wetlands, forests and riverine habitats. The reserve provides ideal conditions for a wide range of raptors, including eagles, vultures, falcons, buzzards and owls, while its extensive wetlands serve as important feeding and breeding grounds for several stork species.

India is home to 112 recorded species of raptors, and nearly 50 of these have been documented within Kaziranga and its surrounding landscape. The region’s wetlands and proximity to the Himalayan foothills make it a particularly valuable refuge for birds of prey.

The study found that Kaziranga National Park recorded the highest diversity, with 21 raptor species and five stork species. The Biswanath Wildlife Division followed closely with 20 raptor species and six stork species, while the Nagaon Wildlife Division recorded 14 raptor species and five stork species.

Among storks, the Asian Openbill emerged as the most abundant species, with 92 individuals recorded across the reserve. In contrast, the Greater Adjutant, one of the world's rarest storks, was represented by only three sightings.