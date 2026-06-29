Venugopal to chart Bengal Cong post-poll strategy at 2-day Kolkata meet
Senior Congress leader to review organisational strength, discuss TMC ties and outline roadmap ahead of future political campaigns
Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal will hold a two-day series of strategy meetings with the party's West Bengal unit from Monday to review its performance after the Assembly elections and chart the party's future course in the state.
Venugopal will meet district Congress presidents on Monday, followed by interactions with senior state leaders and candidates who contested the Assembly polls on Tuesday, party leaders said.
"The political situation in Bengal has changed after the Assembly elections. The party leadership wants to hear directly from district presidents and senior leaders before finalising its future course of action," a party leader said.
The senior Congress leader is expected to assess the party's organisational position across the state, gather feedback from leaders at various levels and submit a report to the party high command.
"He is expected to outline the party's roadmap in West Bengal and discuss the organisational priorities for the coming months," the leader said.
Party sources said the discussions could also cover the Congress' relationship with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, although both parties remain constituents of the INDIA bloc at the national level.
The meetings are expected to focus on organisational expansion, strengthening district units and planning future political programmes, besides assessing the party's grassroots position across the state.
A senior West Bengal Congress leader claimed the TMC's organisational structure had weakened in several districts after the Assembly elections, resulting in increased interest among some of its workers and local leaders in joining the Congress.
"There has certainly been an increase in enquiries from TMC workers who want to join us. However, the Congress will not induct anyone indiscriminately. The party's image and organisational discipline will remain the priority," the leader said.
The possible induction of TMC leaders is also expected to feature in the discussions, with some Congress leaders favouring screening guidelines for prospective entrants, particularly those facing allegations of corruption or criminal misconduct.
According to party leaders, Venugopal may also discuss the Congress' stand on issues such as the eviction of hawkers and the proposed Uniform Civil Code, besides outlining agitation programmes in the state.
The meetings are also expected to review preparations for the Congress' 21 July programme at Shahid Minar and discuss the participation of senior central leaders.
In a post on X, the West Bengal Congress said Venugopal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Amba Prasad would review the post-election situation in the state and outline the party's future direction.