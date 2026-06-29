Venugopal to chart Bengal Cong post-poll strategy at 2-day Kolkata meet

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal will hold a two-day series of strategy meetings with the party's West Bengal unit from Monday to review its performance after the Assembly elections and chart the party's future course in the state.

Venugopal will meet district Congress presidents on Monday, followed by interactions with senior state leaders and candidates who contested the Assembly polls on Tuesday, party leaders said.

"The political situation in Bengal has changed after the Assembly elections. The party leadership wants to hear directly from district presidents and senior leaders before finalising its future course of action," a party leader said.

The senior Congress leader is expected to assess the party's organisational position across the state, gather feedback from leaders at various levels and submit a report to the party high command.

"He is expected to outline the party's roadmap in West Bengal and discuss the organisational priorities for the coming months," the leader said.

Party sources said the discussions could also cover the Congress' relationship with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, although both parties remain constituents of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

The meetings are expected to focus on organisational expansion, strengthening district units and planning future political programmes, besides assessing the party's grassroots position across the state.