Kedarnath landslides: Death toll climbs To 5, rescue operations continue

Bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath highway, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said on Tuesday, 10 September.

The rescue operation, which was resumed at 5 am, concluded at 7.30 am, Ryudraprayag superintendent of police Akshay Konde told PTI.

The landslide occurred at Mankutiya along the five-km stretch between Sonprayag and Gaurikund at around 7.20 pm on Monday while a group of pilgrims was returning on foot from Kedarnath.

Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired. It had been demolished in a massive landslide on 31 July triggered by heavy rain.