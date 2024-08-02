Uttarakhand: IAF helicopters join rescue operations to evacuate stranded Kedarnath pilgrims

The IAF's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday, 2 August joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first round.

The route suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night, 31 July.

Ten pilgrims were airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip, officials here said.

Two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the district administration to help people get information about their stranded kin among the pilgrims, they said.

The pilgrims had got stranded beyond Bheembali along Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 metre stretch of the road was washed out by the violent currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night.