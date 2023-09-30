Kejriwal commits to cleaning up Delhi's landfills ahead of target

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the longstanding issue of garbage disposal in the city.

He took to X on Saturday, providing an update on the progress of removing garbage from the Bhalswa Landfill site, indicating that the work is advancing at a pace exceeding the set targets.

Kejriwal stated: "We had promised the people of Delhi that we would remove the mountains of garbage present in Delhi. We are engaged in this work day and night."

He further said that his personal visit to the Bhalswa Landfill site revealed significant advancements in the cleanup efforts.